Jessica the Hippo, A Most Unusual Family Pet (Video)
Although hippos kill more humans than any other mammal in Africa, Jessica the hippopotamus has become part of the family in a South African home, even roaming into the kitchen for a snack.
She eats with the family’s dogs before going up river to cavort with a pod of wild hippos. She always returns home to the game warden who found her washed up after a flood when she was only one day old.
(WATCH the priceless video)
Thanks Geri and Anthony, that was great, I am dealing the grief of putting my cat to sleep and it made me feel so good to see someone else who regarded their pet as a member of the family. As usual you have the right info at the right time. Keep up the good work, Ed Smith, http://www.brightmoment.com
Oh, Ed, I’m sorry for you. Pets can be such a source of comfort and when they go a little empty space opens up… I hope you can feel spirit filling it.
We are adopting a kitten next Wed. to add to our two-cat 3-teen family.
“spirt filling it”, what a great concept, thanks that was another example of you giving the right thing at the right time, thanks, Ed
