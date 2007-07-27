Jessica the Hippo, A Most Unusual Family Pet (Video) Uplift

Pets by Good News Network

Although hippos kill more humans than any other mammal in Africa, Jessica the hippopotamus has become part of the family in a South African home, even roaming into the kitchen for a snack.

She eats with the family’s dogs before going up river to cavort with a pod of wild hippos. She always returns home to the game warden who found her washed up after a flood when she was only one day old.

(WATCH the priceless video)

SHARE the Video With Your Friends…