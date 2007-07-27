Jessica the Hippo, A Most Unusual Family Pet (Video)

Although hippos kill more humans than any other mammal in Africa, Jessica the hippopotamus has become part of the family in a South African home, even roaming into the kitchen for a snack.

She eats with the family’s dogs before going up river to cavort with a pod of wild hippos. She always returns home to the game warden who found her washed up after a flood when she was only one day old.

  2. Oh, Ed, I’m sorry for you. Pets can be such a source of comfort and when they go a little empty space opens up… I hope you can feel spirit filling it.

    We are adopting a kitten next Wed. to add to our two-cat 3-teen family.

    g