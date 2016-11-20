Jon Stewart’s First Thoughts About the Election May Surprise You (WATCH) Culture

Jon Stewart, who left “The Daily Show” last summer, mostly stayed out of the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, but an interview with Charlie Rose a few days ago gave him the opportunity to, once again, provide his thoughtful perspective.

He has a new book coming out November 22 (just in time for holiday gift-giving), entitled The Daily Show: An Oral History–and Stewart’s post-election analysis, should leave you more hopeful in time for Thanksgiving.

“I thought Donald Trump disqualified himself at numerous points. But there is now this idea that anyone who voted for him is – has to be defined by the worst of his rhetoric,” Stewart said.

“There are guys in my neighborhood that I love, that I respect, that I think have incredible qualities who are not afraid of Mexicans, and not afraid of Muslims, and not afraid of blacks. They’re afraid of their insurance premiums.”

“In the liberal community, you hate this idea of creating people as a monolith. Don’t look at Muslims as a monolith. They are the individuals and it would be ignorance. But everybody who voted for Trump is a monolith, is a racist. That hypocrisy is also real in our country.”

(WATCH the video below)