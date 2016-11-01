Kenya Premiers World’s First Albino Beauty Pageant News

World by McKinley Corbley

They’ve got talent, they’ve got grace, and they all have beautiful pale faces – it’s the Mr. and Miss Albinism beauty pageant.

Albinism is a congenital disorder that affects 15,000 sub-Saharan, leaving their skin, hair, and eyes without pigment.

“I knew I was handsome (but) people with albinism are seen as not beautiful, as not good-looking, and that has an effect on their self esteem,” Isaac Mwaura, Kenya’s first parliamentarian with albinism and founder of the Albinism Society of Kenya, told Thomson Reuters Foundation.

After the pageant, however, all the contestants reportedly said that their confidence was through the roof.

