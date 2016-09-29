Kids With Autism Can Now Browse The Zoo Stress-Free 1 Hour Before...

Kids With Autism Can Now Browse The Zoo Stress-Free 1 Hour Before it Opens News

World by McKinley Corbley

For kids on the autism spectrum just trying to enjoy animals at the zoo, large crowds and noise can be too stressful to maneuver.

That’s why the Taronga Zoo in New South Wales, Australia will now open one hour early on special Access Taronga days so guests with autism can enjoy the park without the general public.

The zoo offers a range of other services for their special guests including VIP badges that children can wear just in case they need extra assistance.

They also have three tranquil zones throughout the park so families can take a quiet break in a more secluded, grassy area.

Since the zoo partnered with Autism Spectrum Australia, 120 staff members have been trained to give special help should it be necessary.

The nonprofit park housing 4,000 animals from over 350 species will be celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

