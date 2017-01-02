Kids Surprise Classmate Who Was Wearing Shoes 3 Sizes Too Small (WATCH)

Kids by McKinley Corbley

When J.R. Gilbert confided in a classmate that his only pair of shoes was a pair of boots three sizes too small, the whole school chipped in to get him a big surprise.

When he told one of the school’s junior year students that he was squeezing into size 10 shoes everyday, the teen started a school-wide donation drive to buy J.R. some new kicks.

Just before Christmas, a crowd of students presented a wrapped box containing two pairs of brand new Nike sneakers.

