Kids Surprise Classmate Who Was Wearing Shoes 3 Sizes Too Small (WATCH)

When J.R. Gilbert confided in a classmate that his only pair of shoes was a pair of boots three sizes too small, the whole school chipped in to get him a big surprise.

J.R. is a special needs sophomore at Somerset High School in Somerset, Wisconsin. Even though he is actually a size 13, he refused to stop wearing the boots because they belonged to his grandfather.

When he told one of the school’s junior year students that he was squeezing into size 10 shoes everyday, the teen started a school-wide donation drive to buy J.R. some new kicks.

Just before Christmas, a crowd of students presented a wrapped box containing two pairs of brand new Nike sneakers.

(WATCH the heartwarming video below)

 

