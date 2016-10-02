Kitten Given Second Chance After One in a Million Rescue From the Trash

Kitten Given Second Chance After One in a Million Rescue From the...

You would never drop a diamond into the dumpster, but recently another tiny treasure ended up there.

A tiny treasure…with a tail.

Hunterdon County residential service driver James Ryan started his day as usual, beginning his route at 4am. When James arrived at the transfer station, the loader operator asked him an unusual question: “You like cats, right, James?”

James dug through the tools to find the kitten. When he reached to pick her up, the kitten howled a cry of agony that James recalled with sadness. “I never want to hear out of a kitten for the rest of my life. My heart was breaking.” He soon saw the cause for the kitten’s distress: her right rear leg had been hurt in the dumpster.

The kitten and her hero made their way to Tabby’s Place – an animal shelter in Ringoes, New Jersey. After treating her with pain medication, the veterinary team gently bathed the kitten. Within hours, the little survivor was on her way to a world-class specialty hospital, where she’d have surgery to remove her mangled leg and begin her road to recovery.

The kitten – fondly dubbed Grace by her rescuer – is presently healing from her life-saving surgery, and is expected to make a full recovery. Tabby’s Place requests donations to help cover the costs of Grace’s surgery and further care. You can donate here, or mail your check to Tabby’s Place at 1100 US Highway 202; Ringoes, NJ 08551.

