Koala Rescued From Backpack During Routine Traffic Stop

This sweet little joey was rescued from a woman’s car when she was stopped during a routine traffic stop.

The koala was zipped inside a backpack when the Upper Mount Gravatt Tactical Crime Squad pulled the driver over. Due to outstanding charges, the woman was detained. When asked if she had anything the declare, she stated that she had a koala in her green backpack. True to her word, the police discovered the marsupial and proceeded to call the RSPCA in Queensland.

The koala-kidnapper had apparently found the animal by the side of the road and was planning on keeping it as a pet, which is illegal without a permit.

“He’s been on fluids but is doing well and will shortly be going out to a carer,” said RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty in a statement. “He weighs 1.5 kg and we’ve called him Alfred.”

