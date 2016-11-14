Koala Rescued From Backpack During Routine Traffic Stop

This sweet little joey was rescued from a woman’s car when she was stopped during a routine traffic stop.

The koala-kidnapper had apparently found the animal by the side of the road and was planning on keeping it as a pet, which is illegal without a permit.

“He’s been on fluids but is doing well and will shortly be going out to a carer,” said RSPCA Qld spokesperson Michael Beatty in a statement. “He weighs 1.5 kg and we’ve called him Alfred.”

Photo by RSPCA