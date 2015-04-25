NYC’s Korean Dry Cleaners Donate 2000 Unclaimed Items to Homeless Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

A lot of fancy threads get left behind at the dry cleaners, but they were put to good use this week, after a group of Korean-American dry cleaners donated 2,000 pieces of unclaimed clothing to New York City’s most needy.

80 boxes of coats, suits, shirts and pants were collected by the Korean Dry Cleaners Association of New York. They spent six months gathering the items from launderers across the city as part of their “Clothes of Love” program.

It has become an annual tradition for the group, which has, over the past 30 years, donate tens of thousands of clothing items to homeless shelters across the city through New York’s Department of Homeless Services.