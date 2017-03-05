“Kung Fu Grandma” Practices Martial Arts for 9 Decades (WATCH) Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

Zhang Hexian may be 94 years old, but she’s still just as lithe and limber as the youngsters in her village.

“She wakes up very early and does physical exercises every morning. She usually runs around the village for morning exercise,” Zhang’s son Feng Chuanyin told CCTV.

Though Zhang has fought off thugs and ruffians before, she is still apparently a warm and loving neighbor who is always ready to help someone in need.

(WATCH the video below)

