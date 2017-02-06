Late Daughter Unknowingly Left Priceless Gift for Grieving Mom Uplift

This mother had been in mourning ever since her 16-year-old daughter Macy Mathis was killed in a car accident. Her mind was eased, however, when she discovered the 25 letters left behind for her.

“I want you to know that I love you,” read the note. “I feel like I don’t tell you that enough. And since you can’t sleep and you’re probably stressed about something, I need you to know that I love you.”

The bundle of notes had originally been a birthday gift to Cindy, but they have since become her most valued possessions.

The other notes, with titles including “When you miss me”, “When you’re excited”, and “When you’re restless”, have been posted to Macy’s memorial Facebook page by Cindy. The page currently has over 6,000 followers.

“Each [letter] has helped me in so many ways,” Cindy told CBSN. “It’s like she knew, but she didn’t know… It’s an amazing feeling. It feels like she’s there with me.”

