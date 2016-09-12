Listen to This Musician Play Beethoven on 5 Guitars at Once

Arts & Leisure by McKinley Corbley

There are plenty of Youtube guitarists wowing internet audiences with their dexterity, but this particular artist is taking a different approach to musical fame.

‘SamuraiGuitarist’, also known as Steve Onotera, posted a video of himself plucking out Beethoven’s “Für Elise” on five different guitars.

The Winnipeg musician has the haunting rendition for sale on iTunes.

“‘Why?’ some might ask,” Steve said on his video page. “Playing five guitars is a ridiculous idea that really offers no benefit. I thought it might be cool though and I wanted to see if it was possible. This is the outcome.”

(WATCH the video below)

