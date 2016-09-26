Boy Caught Sneaking into Garage to Hug Neighbor’s Dog Given Pup of...

Boy Caught Sneaking into Garage to Hug Neighbor’s Dog Given Pup of His Own Uplift

Kids by McKinley Corbley

Security cameras have never filmed anything as darling as this little boy who just wanted a furry pal.

Hollie Mallet of Pierre Part, Louisiana was checking her CCTV footage back in May when she discovered a young intruder – but not one with any ill intentions.

The video showed a young boy leaping off his bicycle in front of her house and running into her garage so he could give her dog Duchess a quick hug before guiltily mounting his bicycle once more and riding away.

Instead of feeling negatively, Hollie posted the video to Facebook asking her neighbors if anyone knew who the sweet kid was.

After the clip was viewed and shared thousands of times, the boy’s mother Ginger Breaux identified the culprit as her 9-year-old son Josh.

Considering Josh had lost his own dog the year previously, Hollie gave Josh permission to come over and love on her Labrador whenever he wanted.

Since Ginger was also sympathetic to her son’s need of a canine friend, she went one step further and surprised her kids with a new 3-month-old puppy named Drake earlier this week.

“Josh was in shock and literally almost cried,” the mom wrote on Facebook. “[He] was hiding his face in the pillows [and] Janie kept asking ‘is it really ours?’”

(WATCH the cute video below)

