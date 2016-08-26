Little Boy Won’t Let Go of Police Gift After They Replace Stolen...

Little Boy Won’t Let Go of Police Gift After They Replace Stolen Ball Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

This 6-year-old boy had lost faith in ever seeing his favorite ball again – at least before the local police force answered his poster asking for help.

Te Kahu Hall was outside playing with his beloved red ball when it rolled into the street where a woman in a silver car stopped next to the toy, picked it up, and drove away.

RELATED: New Review Board in Newark Finds Humanity Between Police and Public

Hall was heartbroken.

However despite his dismay, he immediately started searching for his lost treasure, creating hand drawn posters with the ball’s picture and bringing them in to the Whanganui, New Zealand police station.

The boys in blue were so touched by the child’s plight, they made a Facebook post describing the predicament to their page’s followers.

Even though the police were still searching for the lost toy, they bought a green replacement ball for Te Kahu to cheer him up.

MORE: Tiny Girl Hosts Tea Party for the Cop Who Saved Her Life

That’s when Hall’s parents started getting phone calls from people around town who had seen the police force’s Facebook post and were offering money and second hand balls for Te Kahu.

The family was delighted by the reminders that they still lived in a kind community that looked after each other, even if it was only over a little lost toy.

(WATCH the video below)

Multiply The Good, Click To Share This Sweet Story With Your Friends