London Subway Will Offer Special Badges For People With Hidden Ailments

World by McKinley Corbley

After a successful trial run in autumn, transport authorities in London are going to offer special subway badges to people with invisible disabilities starting in spring 2017.

Until the badges are successfully released, disabled passengers can use the Transport For London’s Travel Support Card to request special seating from fellow riders or subway personnel.

According to the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990 (ADA), an individual with a disability is a person who has a physical or mental impairment that substantially limits one or more major life activities; has a record of such an impairment; or is regarded as having such an impairment. Invisible disabilities can include anything from joint pain, chronic dizziness, migraines, Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome, fibromyalgia, or Lupus.

This is not the first affirmative action UK lawmakers have taken for people suffering from unseen afflictions either – earlier in 2016, Scottish Parliament allowed a 10-year-old girl with Crohn’s Disease to hang her specially designed invisible disability signs on three of their handicap accessible restrooms.

Reprint (Photo by Transport For London)