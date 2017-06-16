Los Angeles Shines Bat-signal on City Hall in Honor of Late Adam...

Los Angeles Shines Bat-signal on City Hall in Honor of Late Adam West

Holy Bat-signal, Batman!

In honor of the late Batman actor Adam West, Los Angeles city officials joined with Batman fans and West’s television co-stars to shine the official Bat-signal on City Hall last night.

With Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti and Police Department Chief Charlie Beck present, the event was reminiscent of a New Year’s Eve countdown. By the time they were ready to turn on the signal, Batman fans decked out in their utility belts and Bright Knight capes were cheering in anticipation.

“So I’m a real life chief of police and I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to turn on the Bat-signal,” said Chief Beck.

West passed away last Friday at the age of 88 after a battle with leukemia. According to a DC Comics press release, West’s family encourages any Batman fans not in attendance to donate to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Idaho-based charity for children diagnosed with cancer and their families, Camp Rainbow Gold.

As of this morning, the Memorial Fund has raised $6,800.

(WATCH the video below)

