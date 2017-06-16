Los Angeles Shines Bat-signal on City Hall in Honor of Late Adam West
Holy Bat-signal, Batman!
In honor of the late Batman actor Adam West, Los Angeles city officials joined with Batman fans and West’s television co-stars to shine the official Bat-signal on City Hall last night.
“So I’m a real life chief of police and I cannot tell you how many times I have wanted to turn on the Bat-signal,” said Chief Beck.
West passed away last Friday at the age of 88 after a battle with leukemia. According to a DC Comics press release, West’s family encourages any Batman fans not in attendance to donate to the Adam West Memorial Fund for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Idaho-based charity for children diagnosed with cancer and their families, Camp Rainbow Gold.
As of this morning, the Memorial Fund has raised $6,800.
(WATCH the video below)
