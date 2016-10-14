This Machine Relocates Trees So You Don’t Have to Cut Them Down (WATCH)

This Machine Relocates Trees So You Don’t Have to Cut Them Down...

Are you thinking of removing a tree that grew to block your sunny office window? If so, keep in mind that you may be able to do it without causing the tree’s certain death. With a new machine, it can be sent to a new home.

The blades of the machine dig into the ground around the roots, and hoist the load directly onto a truck, where it can be transported to greener pastures.

