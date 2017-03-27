Man Breaks Up Street Fight, Won’t Leave Until Teens Shake Hands Uplift

Ibn Ali Miller has received mountains of praise since a video of him breaking up a street fight between two teenagers has gone viral.

The video, which includes a crowd of other youths encouraging the brawling teens, shows Miller marching up to the group and demanding that they stop fighting and work out their problems as men.

Though some of the teens start snickering at the man’s lecture, he reprimands the kids with reminders of their heritage: “I know where you’re from, humble beginnings. Your mom and dad worked hard to get where they’re at, yo.”

He then turns to another student and says: “Your dad’s doing life, you think it’s a game out here? It’s no game out here. It’s real out here, little bro.”

The Atlantic City man then eggs the duo into shaking hands and calling a truce.

The video was viewed 33 million times and praised by the likes of Snoop Dogg and LeBron James. Miller was then honored by the city for his noble peacemaking actions.

“A dozen positive lessons could be taught from that four-minute video alone,” Atlantic City Mayor Don Guardian said in a statement. “He fearlessly spoke so much truth to those young kids. We need more adults in the world that are willing to step in to help pull back our youth from the edge.”

(WATCH the video below)

