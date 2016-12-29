Man Impressed With Injured Teen’s Work Ethic Raises Thousands Uplift

This chance encounter between a customer and cashier led to thousands of dollars being raised for charity and a teen in need.

Cameron Nelson went inside a Chick-Fil-A restaurant in Avon, Indiana on December 8th to order a meal. He was bewildered, however, by the young teen behind the counter working in a neck brace and sling.

“I was amazed he was still working despite his condition,” he added.

Cameron created a GoFundMe for the 18-year-old, who was later identified as Jakeem Tyler. Though the original goal was only set for $2,500, an outpouring of support boosted the fund all the way to $45,000 in just 19 days.

Jakeem’s father, Tracy Tyler, was informed about the fundraiser two days after its creation – and he was amazed.

“I have only allowed the funds to remain in the account expecting the outpouring to die down, but the love you all have continued to send to my son is amazing,” wrote Tracy. “I intend to use all my parenting skills and guidance to help Jakeem lived up to the potential that I have always seen, and now the rest of the world has seen.”

