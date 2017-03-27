Man Keeps Restaurant Open to Feed 500 Cops During London Attacks Uplift

Despite restaurants and businesses being ordered to evacuate the exclusion zone during Wednesday’s terror attack in London, this man insisted on staying open and feeding 500 police officers and emergency personnel while they worked.

Though many police officers tried to pay Ibrahim for their meals, he insisted that they eat for free.

Ibrahim guesses they they fed anywhere from 300 to 500 members of the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade until the restaurant closed at 11:30PM.

Since Wednesday’s attacks involved a 52-year-old man driving into pedestrians on the Westminster bridge with his car, Ibrahim was shaken by their proximity to the event.

“We wanted to play our role in terms of supporting the emergency crew,” Ibrahim told the Independent. “This was happening right at our doorstep. If you walk two seconds on my doorstep I would be on the bridge. I use the bridge to take my kids to school, not on that day, but I live next to the area, I work next to the area.”

“It’s so terrible, but London has pulled together very quickly. The first day after business was quiet, but now it’s back to normal.”

