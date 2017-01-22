Man Plunges Under Ice 3 Times to Save Wife Trapped in Lake (Video) Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

Kevin Wiseman often plows paths in the backwoods of Quebec for a local snowmobile club, but the good deed turned into a traumatic event on Wednesday’.

Kevin and his 40-year-old wife Audrey Berndt were riding their snowcat through the Canadian wilderness when they took a turn onto what they thought was an empty field. By the time they realized it was actually the frozen McMullin Lake, near Val-des-Monts, it was too late.

He resurfaced only to find that his wife was still trapped underwater.

Kevin dove back into the freezing waters three different times before he finally found Audrey and hauled her onto dry land.

“Something in my head said, ‘You are going back under. You’re staying there, if you don’t have your wife,’” Kevin told CBC.

The couple knocked on a nearby cabin door for help. The owner of the cabin, who happened to be a nurse, was able to take care of their wounds and give them warm clothes while waiting for paramedics to arrive. Berdnt was taken to the hospital to be treated for hypothermia, however she was released after a few hours and declared healthy.

“I call him my hero. If not for him, I would not be here,” said Audrey.

