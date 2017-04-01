Man Returns Library Book 35 Years Later With $200 Check And Author’s Autograph Uplift

A library book that was stolen in 1982 has finally found its way home after the thief could not carry it on their conscience any longer.

Kathy Mora, the library director of the Great Falls Public Library in Great Falls, Montana, recently received a package containing a 1975 edition of “Bid Time Return“ by Richard Matheson.

The note detailed how the misdeed had been nagging the person’s mind for so long, they were now hoping for forgiveness after taking great pains to look after the book.

The thief admitted reading the novel 25 times – and managed to get it signed by the author, who later passed away in 2013. As the edition had fallen into disrepair, they had it professionally restored – and in a gesture of redemption, finally returned it to the rightful owners at the public library.

“This is not my book, it belongs back in the Great Falls Public Library – wrongfully taken, yes, but if you can, kindly take into consideration it has been loved and cared for all these years and know I am sorry for taking it,” the anonymous sender wrote.

