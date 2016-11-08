Man Saves 70 People From ISIS Sniper Fire Using His Bulletproof BMW Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

James Bond, eat your heart out – this guy just saved 70 people who were injured by ISIS sniper fire by driving around in a bulletproof BMW.

When jihadi militants started advancing upon the city of Kirkuk in Iraq, Ako Abdulrahman began looking for ways to protect himself.

Ako and his friends enjoyed driving around the city without worry of the terrorists shooting at them from afar – but on October 21st, however, the soldiers launched a series of attacks on the city, injuring dozens.

Since city officials were scared of going near the fallen in fear of nearby snipers, Ako jumped into his trusty automobile and started transporting the hurt civilians to safety.

“I told myself, this is the right time to help people, this is the right moment to do it. I am a fighter and I have a bulletproof car, shame on me if I can’t help,” Ako told CNN. “In my car, I carried Sunni, Shiite, Kurds, Turkmen and Christians. I felt like I am truly Iraq and this is who everyone should be.”

Despite snipers continuously firing at his car, Ako ended up rescuing over 70 city residents and carrying fallen comrades back to safety for proper funeral treatment.

Kirkuk Gov. Dr. Najmaldin Karim honored the hero with a certificate of bravery and an envelope containing $385, however Ako felt insulted over being given money “for something every Iraqi should do”. He had not noticed the package of cash included with the certificate until after he had left the governor’s office and it was too late to return it.

The courageous driver also turned down an offer from the German automobile company to replace his car with a new model. He plans on keeping and repairing his trusty steed for further use in the future instead of it going on display in the BMW manufacturing headquarters.

