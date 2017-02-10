Man Throws Super Bowl Party for the Homeless (WATCH) Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

For some Americans, the Super Bowl is one of the most hallowed holidays of all time – but they might not be able to celebrate it if they don’t have a home.

That’s why this Youtube star threw a Super Bowl party for New Yorkers living on the street.

The men were treated to Patriots jerseys, drinks, a buffet of classically delicious Super Bowl snacks, and prime seats for watching the game.

“There’s no race or finish line,” says Meir. “We’re all on the same team and for any team to succeed, they need to have each others back, to work together and move forward as one. It’s not always about money – a kind word, some food, a hot drink, a conversation goes a long way. We must do what we can do make this world a brighter place a more positive, happier world and that begins with you.”

(WATCH the video below)

