Manatees Displaced by Hurricane Are Rescued From Golf Course Pond (LOOK)

Earth by McKinley Corbley

U.S. residents are still recovering from the widespread effects of Hurricane Hermine – including these poor displaced manatees found floundering in a muddy golf course pond.

The mammals were first sighted in the pond on September 2nd after washing up with the muddy tides flooding Crystal River, Florida.

Luckily, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were able to rescue the creatures using kayaks and nets for transportation.

Among the rescued animals was a mother and calf.

The manatees are receiving health evaluations since the ocean-dwelling mammals are still considered a threatened species. Once they are declared unharmed, they will be released back into the wild.

