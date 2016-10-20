Manny Pacquiao Has Built 1,000 Homes for Poor Philippinos Culture

Celebrities by McKinley Corbley

37-year-old eight-division world champion boxer and current Senator of the Philippines Manny Pacquiao paid out of pocket for 1,000 homes to be built for the poor in his hometown.

Many of the millions used to finance the housing came from his ‘Fight of the Century’ with Floyd Mayweather on May 2, 2015. Though he lost by two judges scoring it at 116–112 and the other 118–110, he still was handsomely compensated for the highly-anticipated match.

MORE: Clean Water Pours Into Flint as Rapper The Game Sends $1 Million

He has been dubbed the greatest Asian boxer, the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, and the second highest-paid athlete in 2015. While he finishes his six-year term as Senator, he plans on financing still more houses in his childhood hometown.

“I will never forget where I came from. I thank God for allowing me to help other people,” the former Congressman wrote on Twitter.

Don’t Fight: Click To Share This Story With Your Friends