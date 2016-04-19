Man’s Cancer is Healed After Doing Random Acts of Kindness for a Year

Man’s Cancer is Healed After Doing Random Acts of Kindness for a...

Brice Royer was diagnosed with a rare type of stomach cancer and began looking for the cause. He decided that if his life were filled with more loving and sharing, then he might be healed in return.

He started a Gift Economy Facebook group in Vancouver, BC, with the motto, “The more you give, the richer you are”… and apparently the healthier you are, too.

On April 14, Royer’s caregiver wheeled him in to see the doctor to get the results of an MRI. It’s been eleven months since he began giving away donations to people needing rent money, and unconditional love to others.

“I’m now cancer free!!” Royer wrote to Good News Network. “Thanks to all the love and kindness– it finally paid off! No surgery, chemo or medication!”

His doctor said the tumor actually shrunk–and may not even be malignant. He called the MRI results “unexplainable by western science.”

Royer spent this Christmas season raising $25,000 to build a solar tiny home for a homeless single mom, with hopes of starting a tiny village that would transition people toward jobs and permanent housing. Many Good News Network fans contributed to the campaign’s success.

He also arranged for weekly deliveries of organic vegetables to the women’s shelter where she had lived for more than a year with her little girl.

Read his open letter that details all the scientific studies that have been done about healing with love. He describes the exact treatment he prescribed for himself at a moment when depression and loneliness might have been the real killer, along with cancer: do random acts of kindness for one year without expecting anything in return.

You can watch a video of the doctor giving Royer the good news. Since it was published in the Vancouver Sun, Royer was contacted by many cancer patients and people with chronic illness who also want to use giving as part of their healing.

“People who are mentally or physically ill have been inspired to do acts of kindness and to change the world,” Royer says. “So just like them, I plan to continue doing random acts of kindness to heal myself and others.”

The recent test results might turn even more people into believing what Royer says, “Giving is good medicine.”

