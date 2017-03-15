McDonald’s Worker Jumps Through Window to Save Cop Uplift

by McKinley Corbley

McDonald’s employee Pedro Viloria is being hailed as a hero after he jumped through a drive-thru window to save a customer who had fallen unconscious.

Pedro was working the drive-thru in Doral, Florida on Tuesday when he started gathering a customer’s order only to turn around and find that she was having trouble breathing. The woman then fell unconscious, making her foot slip off the brake.

After ensuring that the car was in no danger of rolling into traffic, Pedro checked on the woman and saw she was still unconscious. He then dashed inside and called for help.

A second customer ran outside and performed CPR on the woman until paramedics arrived.

The woman, who happened to be an off-duty police officer, was temporarily revived to stable condition with a defibrillator before being taken to the hospital.

No statement has been released on her current condition, however she may not have made it much further if Pedro hadn’t interfered.

