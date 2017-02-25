Mechanic Turns Lousy Day Around for Funeral-bound Man Whose Car Broke Down Photo of the Day by McKinley Corbley

When Todd Steinkamp was told that his car wouldn’t make it all the way to a Wisconsin funeral he wanted to attend, he believed it was the beginning of a terrible day—but he hadn’t yet met the man who would turn it around.

The driver was forced to pull his vehicle into the closest auto repair shop after it started making a dreadful grinding sound midway through his route from Iowa.

Things looked bleak, but after seeing Todd’s reaction, Glenn offered up his own wheels as a substitute.

“I must have looked pretty stressed-out at this time because Glenn then reached into his pocket, pulled out the keys to HIS own vehicle and said ‘Take my truck. Fill it up with gas, don’t turn on the emergency lights and get going’,” wrote Todd on Facebook.

Not only was the younger man able to make it to his funeral, but his would-be terrible day was totally turned around.

“We sat and talked for a while when I got back as I thanked him and he told me more about himself. The 74 year-old mechanic with a grip of steel turned a terrible day into a good one with a great lesson… ‘just be kind and help if you can’.”

