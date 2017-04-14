This Mechanic Will Fix Anyone’s Car For Free Uplift

Inspiring by Good News Network

The only thing driving this mechanic to such compassionate heights is his love of restoring people’s faiths in humanity.

For the last 15 years, ex-air force mechanic David McCoy has been fixing people’s cars for free.

RELATED: Pope Opens Free Laundromat for Rome’s Poor

In 2016 alone, the team donated $68,000 worth of labor and parts to anyone in need of automotive care. Car Care receives most of its funding for these operations through financial contributions from the McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church.

David has only one requirement for receiving these repairs: “Do you need it? If so, you qualify.”

(WATCH the video below)

Drive This Story Over To Your Friends: Click To Share – OR, Republish

Reprint (Photo by McEachern Memorial United Methodist Church)