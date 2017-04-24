Meet the First Girl Scout Troop For Homeless Kids in New York City

Meet the First Girl Scout Troop For Homeless Kids in New York...

The confident female youngsters who make up Girl Scout Troop 6000 may not seem especially out of the ordinary, but there’s more to the members than meets the eye.

All 22 young members of the troop are residents of the Sleep Inn, a 10-story homeless shelter in Queens, New York City, making Troop 6000 the first girl scout clan designed specifically for girls living in the New York City Shelter System.

Since it was created in February, the troop has served girls from kindergarten to high school.

“Every girl in the five boroughs of New York City deserves a chance to reach her full potential: to have her eyes opened to possibilities for college and careers, to make loving and supportive friends, to learn from caring female mentors, and to chart her own course to achieve her goals,” says a Girl Scout representative. “That’s what Troop 6000 is all about.”

According to the Girl Scout troop page, studies have shown that Girl Scouts are more likely to pursue college educations and achieve higher socio-economic status – judging by the success of Girl Scout Troop 6000, these girls will be no exception.

“It’s just about the most right thing I’ve ever been a part of,” Mr. Van Bramer told the New York Times.

