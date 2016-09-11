This Four-Foot Cat is the Biggest – and Most Lovable – in...

This Four-Foot Cat is the Biggest – and Most Lovable – in New York City (WATCH)

💪🐈💪bro, do you even lift cats? (That's my daddy @splurt @splurttech) NOT PHOTOSHOPPED!!! 📷:@thewestisblue

This gentle giant has more heart than he does fur.

Samson the cat has gained internet fame for being the biggest cat in New York City, weighing in at 28 pounds and measuring 4 feet long.

Born 4 years ago as a healthy Maine Coon kitten, the pussycat has gathered almost 100,000 Instagram followers since his social media debut.

Samson’s owner Jonathan Zurbel pampers his pet with walks in his stroller and a personal groomer who is paid to $120 a week to watch after the fancy feline.

Though Maine Coons are the largest of the domestic cat breeds with distinct silky coats and intelligent, playful personalities, the average Maine Coon only weighs between 8 and 18 pounds.

(WATCH the video below)

