Michael J. Fox Nails Soulful Guitar Solo, Playing With Dave Matthews For Parkinson's Research

That unforgettable rocking solo played by Marty McFly in Back to the Future was just a preview of the guitar skills of Michael J. Fox.

When the Canadian-American Spin City star stepped on stage recently with Dave Matthews for a heart-wrenching rendition of “All Along The Watchtower”, the audience went wild.

The intimate fundraiser at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York City, with its sold-out crowd of 1,000 people enjoying a night of comedy and music, raised $5.7 million to Parkinson’s research.

“It’s something we’ve been doing since the beginning, having this gala, and it’s grown in amazing ways with the amount of people in the greater Parkinson’s community – and outside of it – who come out and support us,” said Michael while on the red carpet.

“It’s humbling every year.”

(WATCH the video below)

