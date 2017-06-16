Michigan Families Making Under $65K Can Now Qualify for 4 Years of Free Tuition News

Thousands of Michigan families will now have the opportunity to send their children to university free of charge.

The University of Michigan has just announced the implementation of their new Go Blue Guarantee: a program that allows all Michigan families earning less than $65,000 per year to qualify for four years of free undergraduate tuition.

According to a U.S. census, the annual median Michigan household income was $51,000 in 2015.

“There are many students growing up in families that look at the University of Michigan and think that we’re too expensive,” President Mark Schlissel told WXYZ. “Even if their kids are talented are hard-working, they’re just afraid. They’re afraid to let them apply because if they get in, imagine telling your kid ‘congratulations, but we just can’t afford it’.”

Now however, the Go Blue Guarantee opens the university’s doors to thousands of low-income students seeking a quality education.

“I think about the seventh grader in Ypsilanti or Detroit or Grand Rapids whose mom or dad can say to them, ‘Work hard. Do well in school. You can go to the University of Michigan,’” Schlissel said, according to MLive. “There are a lot of folks now that can’t really say that because they don’t know if they can afford it. Now there’s a whole rising generation in our state that can aspire to our great university. I’m extremely, extremely proud of that.”

