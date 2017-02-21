Middle Schooler Who Cut Class to See Springsteen Invited on Stage for...

Middle Schooler Who Cut Class to See Springsteen Invited on Stage for Duet (WATCH) Culture

Skipping his middle school class was a small price to pay for Nathan Testa to see the Boss in concert – especially when he was invited to play a duet on stage with the musician himself.

When Bruce Springsteen spotted the written plea, he invited the teen up on stage and fulfilled his special request.

Testa made headlines in 2011 when he first played “Waitin’ on a Sunny Day” with Springsteen as an 11-year-old. This most recent time around, however, he was given a special lesson on how to properly stand like a rock star to go with his performance.

