Mom Draws Birthmark On Doll’s Face To Match Her Daughter (LOOK)
One girl’s mother had a great idea to encourage her daughter to feel like she is not alone.
Her little girl, Nevaeh, 5, was born with a birthmark on her face and when she received the doll as a gift, couldn’t help but notice its unmarked completion.
WATCH: Surgeon Lifts Young Patients by ‘Treating’ Their Toys Too
It took Jessica just twenty minutes to create a similar stain with the lipstick, and after removing the excess make-up, the two became inseparable.
(WATCH the video below)
Multiply the Good—SHARE the Inspiration Today…