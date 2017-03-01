Mom Draws Birthmark On Doll’s Face To Match Her Daughter (LOOK)

Mom Draws Birthmark On Doll’s Face To Match Her Daughter (LOOK)

by -
0

Birthmark girl and doll -YouTube

One girl’s mother had a great idea to encourage her daughter to feel like she is not alone.

Jessica Bird used lipstick to recreate a Port Wine Stain on the face of her daughter’s doll so the two would look alike.

Her little girl, Nevaeh, 5, was born with a birthmark on her face and when she received the doll as a gift, couldn’t help but notice its unmarked completion.

WATCHSurgeon Lifts Young Patients by ‘Treating’ Their Toys Too

It took Jessica just twenty minutes to create a similar stain with the lipstick, and after removing the excess make-up, the two became inseparable.

(WATCH the video below)

Multiply the Good—SHARE the Inspiration Today… 

SIMILAR ARTICLES

0

0

COMMENTS