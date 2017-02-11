Mom Names Baby Boy After Officers Who Helped Deliver Him In Parking...

Mom Names Baby Boy After Officers Who Helped Deliver Him In Parking Lot Uplift

Heroes by Good News Network

This mother was so grateful for the timely arrival of these two police officers that she named her newborn son after the heroic boys in blue.

Vanessa Prado was in labor on the way to the hospital when she told her boyfriend Dennis Dillard to pull over – she knew she wasn’t going to make it.

RELATED: Police Rescue 104 Puppies From Car Crash Site

Officers Matt Enderlin and Erik Hustard arrived just in time to successfully coach Vanessa through the birth.

The mother was so grateful, she made newborn Pierce Dillard’s middle name ‘Merick’ – a combination of the names Matt and Erik.

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share The Sweet Story With Your Friends