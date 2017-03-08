Monastery Recruits Cute Fluffy Friar to Encourage Adoptions

This pawesome pupper is a prime example of this monastery’s teachings – and he’s adorable too.

The friars at this Franciscan monastery in Cochabamba, Bolivia worship St. Francis of Assisi; the patron saint of animals.

The pup has become a beloved part of the monastery, spreading love, cuddles, and teaching to the pond’s local fish. Carmelo has even taken a liking to his new friar’s robes.

Carmelo used to be a stray before he was rescued by Proyecto Narices Frías – or “Cold Nose Project” in English.

“If only all the churches of our country adopt a dog and care for him like Friar Bigotón,” the group wrote in a post on Facebook, “we are sure that the parishioners would follow his example.”

(WATCH the video below)

Reprint (Photos by Proyecto Narices Frías)