Montreal Restaurant Offers Free Food to Anyone Who Needs It

This Canadian restaurant runs on a single stern belief: that no one deserves to be hungry because they don’t have any money.

That’s why they now give free meals to anyone who needs one.

The Muslim-owned restaurant has reportedly been distributing about 4 to 5 meals a day for the last 4 months. Sean Jalbert, a city local, posted a photo of the restaurant’s sign on social media that went viral.

“Made me smile and warm inside. I paid for my food and told them they were awesome for doing this,” Sean wrote on Facebook. “They said it wasn’t for the holiday season, but all the time because they want to encourage helping each other through tough times. Absolutely incredible.”

“We do not ask any questions, we do not judge people,” the restaurant’s co-owner, Yahya Hashemi, told Canadian media. “They want to eat, [we] give them the food. That’s it, that’s all.”

Reprint (Photo by Sean Jalbert)