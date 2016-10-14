Mother Honors Her Stillborn Child by Donating 16 Gallons of Breast Milk Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

Wendy Cruz-Chan was heartbroken when her 19-week-old son Killiam became stillborn due to a rare uterine infection.

Even though her child was gone, her body kept producing milk – so Wendy and her husband agreed they would pass it on to other mommas as a way of honoring Killiam.

RELATED: Airplane Passenger’s Kind Gesture Brings Mom to Tears

After 3 months of pumping every few hours, Wendy was able to donate 16 gallons of breast milk to babies in need.

Once her body stops producing the nourishing substance, the proud mother plans on campaigning to bring better medical care for stillborns into hospitals worldwide.

(WATCH the video below)

Multiply The Good: Click To Share