Ten Inspiring Quotes for Mother’s Day (Send One to Your Mom)

Every Mother’s Day, we honor the women who have dedicated their lives in service to their children and families. To help celebrate moms worldwide, we’ve collected some inspiring quotes about the impact–and sacrifice– of motherhood.

What’s your favorite memory of your mom– something she did that no one else did, something quirky or endearing that really makes you smile? We are collecting your ‘mom-isms’ for a Good News Network Mother’s Day post on Sunday. Please share yours in the comments below, or use Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #MyMomism

Mother of the Bride, by Robby Mueller, submitted

“A mother is the truest friend we have, when trials heavy and sudden, fall upon us; when adversity takes the place of prosperity; when friends who rejoice with us in our sunshine desert us; when trouble thickens around us, still will she cling to us, and endeavor by her kind precepts and counsels to dissipate the clouds of darkness, and cause peace to return to our hearts. –Washington Irving

 

“All that I am, or hope to be, I owe to my angel mother.”
– Abraham Lincoln

 

“Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. Everything gets reduced to essentials.” – Meryl Streep

 

“I believe the choice to become a mother is the choice to become one of the greatest spiritual teachers there is.” – Oprah Winfrey

 

 “Motherhood has taught me the meaning of living in the moment and being at peace. Children don’t think about yesterday, and they don’t think about tomorrow. They just exist in the moment.” – Jessalyn Gilsig (actress)

 

“No language can express the power, and beauty, and heroism, and majesty of a mother’s love. It shrinks not where man cowers, and grows stronger where man faints, and over wastes of worldly fortunes sends the radiance of its quenchless fidelity like a star.” – Edwin Hubbell Chapin (Preacher and poet)

 

“More than in any other human relationship, overwhelmingly more, motherhood means being instantly interruptible, responsive, and responsible.” – Tillie Olsen (feminist writer)

 

 “Motherhood is a great honor and privilege, yet it is also synonymous with servanthood. Every day women are called upon to selflessly meet the needs of their families. Whether they are awake at night nursing a baby, spending their time and money on less-than-grateful teenagers, or preparing meals, moms continuously put others before themselves.” – Charles Stanley (Baptist pastor)

 

 “Throughout my life, my mom has been the person that I’ve always looked up to.” – Mike Krzyzewski (legendary men’s basketball coach)

 

