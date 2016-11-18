Motorists Shocked When Police Give Them Turkeys Instead of Tickets

McKinley Corbley

These boys in blue wanted to properly get into the holiday spirit – so they spent Wednesday afternoon handing out turkeys instead of tickets in low-income neighborhoods.

The 25 turkeys were donated by the Fort Worth Metro Ministries to the Fort Worth, Texas police department. The FWMM is a nonprofit that works to bridge the gap between poorer communities and police officers.

The citizens were pretty thankful themselves, judging by the photos.

One motorist in particular reportedly stood out to Officer Buddy Calzada – a woman was driving a battered car when she was pulled over for speeding. Not only was she speeding, but her seat belts didn’t work and she had to use a wrench to open the door.

After she was pulled over, she started crying and saying she could barely afford groceries and she certainly couldn’t afford a ticket. When the cop handed her the bird instead, she was dumbfounded – and overjoyed.

