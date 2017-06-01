Muslim Groups Raise $500K for Victims of the Portland Attacks Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

Thanks to the online efforts of Islamic groups, over 10,000 people have stepped up to assist in the aftermath of the Portland, Oregon attacks last week.

Three men are being honored as heroes after they defended two teenage Muslim girls on Portland public transportation when a crazed nationalist started yelling racial slurs. The three onlookers intervened, causing the passenger to start wielding a knife, killing two of the men and injuring another.

When the groups started the campaign, however, the link was shared widely on social media, garnering $1,000 in donations every five minutes.

The campaign reached its original goal of $60,000 in just five hours. As the donations continued to pour in, the goals were set higher and higher: from covering the funeral costs, to paying for Micah’s hospital bills, to starting a college fund for Best’s four children, to creating an inclusionary scholarship that will provide educations for future generations.

As of today, the page has raised $530,000 in just five days.

“Although this campaign is organized by Muslims, we welcome people of all faiths to contribute,” wrote the campaign’s creator Wajdi Said. “No amount of money will bring back the victims, but we do hope to lessen their family’s burdens in some way and also show our heartfelt appreciation for their heroic acts against Islamophobia. Let’s all stand together against hate.”

