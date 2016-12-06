Muslim-Owned Restaurant Offers Free Christmas Meal For Homeless and Elderly

The Shish restaurant in Sidcup, London has left a sign in their window dedicated to the elderly and homeless community stating that they’re serving free 3-course meals on Christmas because “no one should be alone”.

The meal will open with a choice of soup or cacik followed by casserole or shishi and rice pudding for dessert.

Another sign in the Turkish restaurant reads: “We are here to sit with you. Three course meal for the homeless from 12-6pm. Any homeless or elderly are welcome.”

The gesture has been widely shared on social media with an outpouring of support and love for the restaurant owners, saying “this is what Christmas is all about”, and “glad there’s still people willing to help the less fortunate”.

Photo by Shish Restaurant
