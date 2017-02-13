Muslim Teen Assists Police in Arrest of Man Who Assaulted Jewish Woman Uplift

Heroes by McKinley Corbley

This 17-year-old Muslim teen didn’t have to put himself at risk when chasing down an older attacker, but he didn’t care – all he wanted to do was seek justice for the woman who was assaulted.

Ahmed Khalifa was on the southbound Q-train in Brooklyn when he saw 31-year-old Rayvon Jones slap a 56-year-old Jewish Orthodox woman across the face.

RELATED: Teen’s Simple Question Saves a Man’s Life, Baby Is Named After Him

“It was a very hard slap, I almost could feel the slap,” Khalifa told the Daily News. “He was 6-foot-6, and a very big, big guy.”

While fellow passengers on the train assisted the fallen woman, Ahmed instructed the conductor to call for help and gave chase to the assailant. The teen lost sight of Rayvon and unsuccessfully tried to flag down a police cruiser. He did, however, catch the attention of an Orthodox passerby in his car who offered his assistance.

They finally found Rayvon waiting at a bus stop and called the police with his location. When Rayvon boarded the bus, officers descended on the vehicle. Though he was yelling violent threats and kicking the doors of the bus, he was eventually arrested.

WATCH: Inmates Break Out Of Jail To Save Life Of Officer Guarding Them

Assemblyman Dov Hikind honored the high school student with a legislative citation and a laptop during the week following the incident.

“Some people are like ‘she’s Jewish, why did you help her,’ ” said Ahmed. “I’m like everyone is equal. I treat everyone the same way.”

(WATCH the video below)

Click To Share This Inspiring Story With Your Friends – OR, Republish

Reprint