Muslim Group Hands Out 1,000 Holiday Turkey Meals to Needy Families

Earlier this Tuesday, 1,000 different low-income families in Washington D.C. were treated to free Thanksgiving turkeys and meals thanks to a local Islamic-centered nonprofit.

“The community was incredibly warm and grateful for the service,” read one of the website’s blog posts. “The event was about more than turkeys — it was about community.”

This was the third year that B.C. Dodge, a U.S. Military Veteran and New Media Specialist with Islamic Relief USA participated in the thanksgiving meal donation.

“It is important to participate in programs of this nature because hunger can’t read a calendar and poverty knows no faith, As Muslims, we are taught to help those who have less.”

