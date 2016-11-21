Mystery Man Feeds 150 Families For Thanksgiving Uplift

by McKinley Corbley

One anonymous man and his dedicated team of volunteers just paid for $22,000 worth of groceries to feed families in need for Thanksgiving.

The man and his company reportedly ditched holiday work gifts in 2008 in exchange for feeding 30 Ambler, Pennsylvania families for the holidays. Eight years later, and they’ve quadrupled that number to 150 families.

Pennsylvania social workers also dropped by the fire house to pick up some groceries for their clients, who will now be able to eat at home instead of going to a soup kitchen.

More groceries were reportedly sent to families associated with CHOP, St. Christopher’s Hospital and A.I. duPont Hospital in Wilmington.

