Mystery Woman Donates Rare Bill Worth $62K to Help Youth Uplift

Inspiring by McKinley Corbley

An unidentified woman from Northern Ireland accidentally found a five pound note that was actually worth a fortune. But the lucky anonymous woman didn’t keep it – she gave it to charity instead.

When the woman from County Donegal found it in County Fermanagh, she contacted the gallery that it originated from – The Tony Huggins-Haig Gallery in Kelso, Scotland – to announce that she had found the $62,000 prize. Once the bill was verified to contain the special portrait, the woman took a few weeks to “mull over” what she would do with it.

The gallery then received a letter with the special bill enclosed along with a note from the woman reading: “£5 note enclosed, I don’t need it at my time of life. Please use it to help young people.”

The currency will be auctioned off to help the Children In Need charity.

Reprint (Photo by The Tony Huggins-Haig Gallery)