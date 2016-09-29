Nadal Stops His Tennis Game So Woman Can Find Her Missing Child (WATCH)

Nadal Stops His Tennis Game So Woman Can Find Her Missing Child...

Celebrities by McKinley Corbley

It was a doubles exhibition tennis match of world champions, but that didn’t stop Raphael Nadal from putting the brakes on when he saw a distressed mother in the crowd.

Nadal was about to serve in to Carlos Moya and John McEnroe during their game in Manacor, Mallorca when he saw a crying woman gesturing to a steward up in the stands.

When heads started to turn, the arena realized that she was a mother looking for her lost child who had wandered away during the game.

The audience searched the seats until they found little Clara crying a ways away from her momma.

When the woman scooped up her weeping daughter, the crowd rose to tumultuous applause and the game resumed.

