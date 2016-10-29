‘Naked’ Penguin is Warmer After This Special Wetsuit was Created

This little bird won’t be shivering anymore thanks to a specially-made wetsuit that will keep its tiny body warm.

Due to excessive feather loss that sometimes occurs when penguins are in their natural habitat, Adelie the penguin was left totally in the nude.

Aviculturalists in charge of the arctic birds at Seaworld Orlando set to work creating a suit that would mimic penguin feathers’ insulation.

Adelie can now be seen swimming, waddling, and sliding happily with her penguin comrades at the Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin exhibit.

