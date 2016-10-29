‘Naked’ Penguin is Warmer After This Special Wetsuit was Created

This little bird won’t be shivering anymore thanks to a specially-made wetsuit that will keep its tiny body warm.

Aviculturalists in charge of the arctic birds at Seaworld Orlando set to work creating a suit that would mimic penguin feathers’ insulation.

Adelie can now be seen swimming, waddling, and sliding happily with her penguin comrades at the Antarctica: Empire of the Penguin exhibit.

After watching this video, “penguin suit” will have a whole new meaning! pic.twitter.com/Vp26Yh9iKw — SeaWorld (@SeaWorld) October 26, 2016

