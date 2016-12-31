Nation Finally Gives Back Freedom of Press and Lifts Newspaper Ban News

One of Kashmir’s most popular English-daily newspaper has been allowed to resume publication after it was banned in October for “inciting civil unrest”.

The Kashmir Reader has been exhibiting critical, hard-hitting journalism since 2012. When government officials banned the paper’s printing almost three months ago, civil rights activists called it an “attack on the freedom of the press”.

“I feel like we have been released from jail,” the daily’s editor, Hilal Mir, told the BBC. “It’s like being born again. The ban period was tough, but my staff stood by me. I am glad that the government has lifted an unjust ban.”

The return of their journalist integrity was highlighted in a segment published alongside their first issue since October.

“We at Kashmir Reader once again commit ourselves to continue trying to make sense of this historic phase for our readers, taking into account what many might have missed out on,” read the article, according to the Hindustan Times. “We will continue to be a space for nurturing a sharp discourse, reflection and commentary on what concerns the average Kashmiri in the most comprehensive manner possible, within the intellectual resources available from the entire spectrum of perspectives and opinion.”

